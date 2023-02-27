Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 476 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.1% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.56. 566,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $195.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.35. The company has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

