Bitcoin Cash Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and approximately $202.09 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $134.25 or 0.00574227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,380.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00177543 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00044093 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,323,738 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
