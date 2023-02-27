Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $2.11 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $10.49 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00187573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00073506 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00053271 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001233 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

