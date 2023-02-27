Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 10% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $799.43 million and approximately $44.73 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.49 or 0.00177071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Bitcoin SV
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
