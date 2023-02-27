Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Black Knight by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 88,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,681 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,875,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Black Knight by 13.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 10.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.1 %

About Black Knight

Shares of BKI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.99. 53,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.