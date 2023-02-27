Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06. Blackbaud has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $65.40.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 51.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

