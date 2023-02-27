BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,316,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.69% of Raytheon Technologies worth $8,048,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,322,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,380,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,693,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

RTX stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 981,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,308. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $145.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

