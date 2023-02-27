BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,308,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497,904 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.17% of Citigroup worth $6,596,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512,239 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $133,317,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE C traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $50.88. 4,876,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,130,061. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

