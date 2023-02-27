BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Increased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $9.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $692.78. 66,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,886. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $728.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $686.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

