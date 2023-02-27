BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,357,590 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357,590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.18% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $12,369,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $69.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,380. The firm has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

