BlackRock Inc. Purchases 723,336 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.01% of Southern worth $5,192,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 856.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,738,000 after purchasing an additional 712,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 199,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,627. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.