BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,991,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 615,912 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $9,367,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.63. The company had a trading volume of 617,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The firm has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.