BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,257,101 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,203,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,257,101 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Zoetis worth $6,110,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 33.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.6% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Zoetis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.37. 322,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

