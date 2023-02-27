BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,301,811 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,297,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of BlackRock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.99% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $24,494,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $10,868,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $399.50. 1,760,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.26. The firm has a market cap of $298.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

