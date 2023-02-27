BlackRock Inc. Sells 7,159,545 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,169,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,159,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of AT&T worth $7,595,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,804,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 256.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,856 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.0% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 61,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 67,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.12. 6,188,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,912,090. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on T. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

