BlackRock Inc. Sells 831,247 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,824,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 831,247 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.22% of Target worth $5,612,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.4% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,135. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

