Blue Grotto Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 178,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,901,000. Etsy makes up about 4.6% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Etsy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 156.5% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after buying an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after acquiring an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,334,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,699,000 after purchasing an additional 530,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $2.79 on Monday, hitting $121.32. 1,461,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

