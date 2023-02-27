Blue Grotto Capital LLC Sells 302,610 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,467,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,610 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions accounts for 2.7% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $10,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth approximately $518,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $485,601.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,854.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,596.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $485,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,854.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock worth $11,909,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACVA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.07. 271,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,742. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACVA. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

