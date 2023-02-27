Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Buys 65,292 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,292 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 15.8% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP owned about 0.07% of Snowflake worth $36,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SNOW traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,569. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Snowflake from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.10.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

