Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP Raises Stock Holdings in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 361,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,317 shares during the period. Blend Labs comprises about 0.3% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLND. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Blend Labs by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Insider Activity at Blend Labs

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $965,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 766,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $965,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Crystal Sumner sold 45,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $51,456.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,841,939 shares of company stock worth $2,167,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blend Labs Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLND shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blend Labs from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.62.

Shares of BLND stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.42.

Blend Labs Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.