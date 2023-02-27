Blue Pool Management Ltd. Has $379.88 Million Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Pool Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,157,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,777,000 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital makes up 96.9% of Blue Pool Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Pool Management Ltd. owned about 2.95% of Blue Owl Capital worth $379,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 target price on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE OWL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.45. 764,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,553. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,733.33%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

