Blue Whale Capital LLP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 7.7% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $43,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

MA traded up $2.66 on Monday, reaching $355.78. 666,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.56. The company has a market cap of $339.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

