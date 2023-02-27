BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.20% of Intrepid Potash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 480.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

IPI traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $31.97. 38,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $121.72. The firm has a market cap of $431.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

