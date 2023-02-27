BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in California Resources were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in California Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter valued at about $429,000.

California Resources stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.10. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.65 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRC. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

