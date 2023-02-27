BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $16.12 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the quarter. Mr. Cooper Group comprises approximately 0.5% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.56% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 975,097 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,095,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after acquiring an additional 451,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 979,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after acquiring an additional 85,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

COOP traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 85,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,307. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,738,235.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

