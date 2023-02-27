BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Has $8.15 Million Stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 821,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned 2.38% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Price Performance

NYSE CPTK remained flat at $9.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,571. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.