BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PARAP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of Paramount Global stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $31.78. 6,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,757. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. Paramount Global has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $59.08.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

