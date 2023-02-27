BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 77.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $5,161,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,227. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.15.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

