Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,574 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 242.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial comprises about 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 251,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,535,000 after acquiring an additional 198,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PRU. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 262,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $122.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is -126.90%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.