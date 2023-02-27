Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 63,416 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,416 shares during the quarter. Affirm makes up about 1.1% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Affirm worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,050 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after buying an additional 1,823,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after buying an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AFRM. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm Stock Performance

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $158,694.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $694,246 in the last ninety days. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFRM remained flat at $13.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,905,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,443,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.27.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

