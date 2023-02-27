Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 478.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 270.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.52. The stock had a trading volume of 355,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,735. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

