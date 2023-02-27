Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.

Entergy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 240,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

