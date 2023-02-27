Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,431,000 after purchasing an additional 207,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,016,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,754,000 after purchasing an additional 91,887 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DTE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.81. 169,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

