Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.56 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 66,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NRG traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $33.85. 963,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.40. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.84%.

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

