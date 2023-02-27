Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 494,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,523,000 after buying an additional 206,576 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,947. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

