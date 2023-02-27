Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $11,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $18.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,558.78. 69,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,446.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2,366.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,601.71.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

