Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 12,872 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock worth $1,543,736. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8 %

SBUX traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.42. 1,236,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

