Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,467 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty comprises about 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $524.00. 108,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,485. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $497.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

