BlueSpruce Investments LP Has $355.97 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,983,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973,517 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for approximately 7.3% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $355,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TransUnion by 37.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,760,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,950,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 538,979 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 94.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,360,000 after acquiring an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 393,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

