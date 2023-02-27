BMO Capital Markets Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $61.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE D opened at $57.00 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

