Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Increases Position in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned 0.05% of Grove Collaborative worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth $43,039,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GROV traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,271. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

In other Grove Collaborative news, Director Kevin Michael Cleary acquired 100,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

GROV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

