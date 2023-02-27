Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Invests $658,000 in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth about $47,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of ON by 31.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ON by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,311,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,250 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ON by 94.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,553,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after purchasing an additional 754,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.36. 537,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

