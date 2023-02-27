Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Makes New Investment in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. RAPT Therapeutics makes up about 0.1% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University owned approximately 0.27% of RAPT Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Insider Activity at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.02. 103,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,907. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,742 shares of company stock worth $384,252 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

