Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Sells 568,071 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,744,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 568,071 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 17.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $270,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,153,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,071,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.