Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Given New C$66.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$66.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BEI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.93.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$58.75. 84,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$41.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.37.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.