Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boralex to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.00.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of BLX stock traded up C$0.51 on Monday, hitting C$35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$38.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.03. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$33.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 108.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

