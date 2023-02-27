Bornite Capital Management LP Invests $16.67 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,670,000. Eaton comprises approximately 4.7% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.42. 291,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,947. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $176.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.92 and a 200 day moving average of $153.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.68%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

