Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 240 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,875,000 after buying an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 767,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.