Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 903,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.26. 1,662,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $383.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 170,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $24,194,290.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,630,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,642,497,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

