Bowman & Co S.C. Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 1.3% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 589,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

